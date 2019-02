BRIEF-Kernel Holding Q2 Net Profit $89 Mln, Up 32% Y/Y

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kernel Holding SA:

* Q2 2018/2019 NET PROFIT $88.8 MILLION, UP 32 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE TO $1.11 BILLION FROM $536.1 MILLION YEAR AGO, DRIVEN BY THE STRONG GRAIN EXPORT VOLUMES FROM UKRAINE AND AVERE PHYSICAL TRADE OPERATIONS

* Q2 EBITDA STOOD AT $129 MILLION, 68 PCT UP Y-O-Y ON THE BACK OF STRONG FARMING AND OILSEED PROCESSING SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE

* NET DEBT/EBITDA AT 2.7X AS OF DEC. 31, 2018 VERSUS 2.5X AS OF SEPT. 30, 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)