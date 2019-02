BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek Announces 2019 Guidance

Feb 28 (Reuters) - COCA-COLA ICECEK:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY EXPECTS FLAT SALES VOLUME IN TURKEY FOR 2019

* FOR SALES VOLUME: EXPECTS 3 PERCENT - 5 PERCENT GROWTH ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2019

* FOR SALES VOLUME: EXPECTS 6 PERCENT - 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS

* EXPECTS 16 PERCENT - 18 PERCENT NET REVENUE GROWTH ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS (FX-NEUTRAL) FOR 2019

* EXPECTS SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON EBITDA MARGIN ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2019

* EXPECTS 7 PERCENT - 8 PERCENT CAPEX SALES ON A COMPARABLE BASIS FOR 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)