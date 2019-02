BRIEF-AS Roma H1 Net Results Swings To Profit Of EUR 1.7 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 134.8 MLN VS EUR 124.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.7 MLN VS NET LOSS EUR 40.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 PROCEEDS FROM COMPETING IN UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EUR 53.3 MLN VS EUR 47.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* REPORTS HIGHER PROCEEDS FROM UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE IN H1 THANKS TO CHANGE IN PROCEEDS DISTRIBUTION RULES

* H1 REVENUE BENEFITS FROM SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENTS WITH QATAR AIRWAYS, HYUNDAI MOTORS AND BETWAY FOR EUR 9 MLN

