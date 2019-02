BRIEF-Oncopeptides: Data From HORIZON and ANCHOR Studies To Be Presented at AACR Meeting

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DATA FROM ITS CLINICAL TRIALS HORIZON AND ANCHOR EVALUATING MELFLUFEN IN RRMM SELECTED FOR PRESENTATION AT AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH (AACR) ANNUAL MEETING IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA

* MELFLUFEN IS CO’S NOVEL CANDIDATE, A PEPTIDE-CONJUGATED ALKYLATOR BELONGING TO THE NOVEL CLASS OF PEPTIDASE ENHANCED COMPOUNDS

* DATA DEMONSTRATE TOLERABILITY AND HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH MELFLUFEN IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA (RRMM) PATIENTS

* EARLY SIGNS OF HIGH EFFICACY ARE ENCOURAGING; STUDIES ARE ONGOING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)