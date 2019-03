March 1 (Reuters) - AUGA Group:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY 12 MONTHS OF 2018 SALES REVENUE EUR 54.79 MILLION, A 12% INCREASE COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF 2017, WHEN IT WAS EUR 48.78 MILLION

* GROSS PROFIT FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS OF 2018 EUR 3.74 MILLION

* 12 MONTHS 2018 GROUP NET LOSS AT EUR 6.26 MILLION (EUR 5.02 MILLION NET PROFIT IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR).

Source text : bit.ly/2GQpDkJ

