March 1 (Reuters) - UTENOS TRIKOTAŽAS:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE REVENUE IN 2018 INCREASED BY 19,6 % TO REACH EUR 30.9 MILLION

* COMPARABLE GROUP PRE-TAX PROFIT REACHED EUR 1.2 MILLION IN 2018, THREE TIMES MORE THAN LAST YEAR WHEN IT STOOD AT EUR 0,4 MILLION

* COMPARABLE GROUP EBITDA IN 2018 STOOD AT EUR 2.08 MILLION OR 41,2 % MORE THAN A YEAR AGO.

Source text :bit.ly/2tIm6fN

