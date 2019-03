BRIEF-CCC's Milek Resigns From CEO Role, Plans To Become Chairman Of Supervisory Board

March 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DARIUSZ MILEK WILL RESIGN FROM CEO POST AT AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING (EGM) WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 11

* DARIUSZ MILEK HAS ALSO SUBMITTED HIS CANDIDACY FOR CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* IN A SEPARATE STATEMENT IT SAID EGM WILL VOTE ON APRIL 11 ON DISMISSING WIESLAW OLES FROM CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD POST AND APPOINTING DARIUSZ MILEK

* DARIUSZ MILEK HAS ALSO SUBMITTED CANDIDACY OF MARCIN CZYCZERSKI, CURRENT CFO, FOR CEO POST

* SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED MARCIN CZYCZERSKI’S CANDIDACY AND WILL VOTE ON HIS APPOINTMENT ON MARCH 8

