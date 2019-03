March 1 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 28.2 MLN VS EUR 40.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 3.2 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 18,000 YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS PROFIT IN H2, DUE TO LAUNCH OF BLOODSTAINED AND INDIVISIBLE IN Q4

* EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES IN FY 2018/2019, IN LINE WITH 2017/2018

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT WILL GROW IN H2 2018/2019 DUE TO THE INVESTMENT IN NEW PRODUCTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)