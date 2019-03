BRIEF-NATRA FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of 23 Mln Euros YoY

March 1(Reuters) - NATRA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY NET SALES 379.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 369.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 23.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 9.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 34.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 22.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES OVERALL IMPROVEMENT IN THE FINANCIAL DIMENSIONS IN 2019

* SEES INCREASE IN TURNOVERS IN 2019 OVER 2018 NUMBERS

* SEES 2019 EBITDA IMPROVEMENT, EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO POST PROFITS, TO REDUCE DEBT

* SEES EFFECTS OF TAX CREDITS RECOGNITION ON PROFITS TO BE NOT SO GREAT AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR (12.8 MILLION EUROS IN 2018)

