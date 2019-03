BRIEF-Play And Dino To Replace Energa And Eurocash In WIG20 - WSE

March 1 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT AFTER END OF TRADING SESSION ON MARCH 15, IT WILL CONDUCT QUARTERLY CORRECTION OF INDICES

* IN WIG20 INDEX SHARES OF ENERGA AND EUROCASH WILL BE REPLACED BY PLAY COMMUNICATIONS SA AND DINO POLSKA

* IN MID CAP INDEX SHARES OF PLAY COMMUNICATIONS SA, DINO POLSKA, PFLEIDERER GROUP AND SANOK WILL BE REPLACED BY ENERGA, EUROCASH, VRG AND TEN SQUARE GAMES

* IN SWIG80 INDEX SHARES OF COGNOR HOLDING , CAPITAL PARK, INSTAL KRAKOW, ZAKLADY MIESNE HENRYK KANIA, PFLEIDERER, R22, SANOK AND WORK SERVICE WILL REPLACE SHARES OF AILLERON, ARCTIC PAPER, MIRBUD, ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS , SERINUS ENERGY, TEN SQUARE GAMES, VRG AND X-TRADE BROKERS

* THERE WON’T BE ANY CHANGES IN WIG 30 INDEX

