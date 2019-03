BRIEF-CCC Prelim. Q4 Net Profit From Continuing Operations At 143.7 Mln Zlotys

March 4 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY PRELIM. Q4 NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 143.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 150.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM. Q4 REVENUE 1.3 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.28 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM. Q4 EBITDA 321.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 220.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAID THAT ITS Q4 RESULT WAS IMPACTED BY COSTS OF ACQUIRED SUBSIDIARIES, KVAG, RUMUNIA, DEEZEE, OF 131 MILLION ZLOTYS COMPARED TO 0 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q4 2017

* THE RESULT WAS ALSO IMPACTED BY OPERATING LOSS OF CCC GERMANY AND IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 90 MILLION ZLOTYS, COMPARED TO LOSS OF 7 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q4 2017

* AS AT DEC. 31, 2018 IT HAD 1,125 STORES WITH TOTAL TRADING SPACE O 663,000 SQUARE METERS

