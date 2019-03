BRIEF-DIA Says L1's Proposal Does Not Provide Solutions To Short-Term Challenges

March 4 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY LETTERONE’S (L1) PROPOSAL, AS CURRENTLY CONSTRUCTED, DOES NOT PROVIDE EFFECTIVE AND READILY AVAILABLE SOLUTIONS TO SHORT-TERM CHALLENGES DIA IS FACING

* IN THE ABSENCE OF ANY SUCH SOLUTION, DIA MIGHT BE FORCED TO FILE FOR DISSOLUTION/INSOLVENCY

* SAYS HAS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE WILLING TO ENGAGE WITH LETTERONE AND ITS ADVISORS TO REACH VIABLE LONG TERM SOLUTION FOR DIA

* RECONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020-2023

