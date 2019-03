March 5 (Reuters) - C-RAD:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT APPOINTED THERÉSE BJÖRKLUND AS INTERIM CFO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* THERESE BJÖRKLUND TO SUCCEED CECILIA DANCKWARDT-LILLIESTRÖM

* THERÉSE HAS BEEN CFO FOR C-RAD UNTIL OCTOBER 15, 2018

* RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOR NEW CFO TO START IMMEDIATELY

