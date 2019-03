March 5 (Reuters) - AQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY ASA:

* SAID ON MONDAY SUBSEQUENT OFFERING WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO NOK 551,250 THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 2.50 PER SHARE

* CO RECEIVED APPLICATIONS OF AROUND NOK 302,240 IN THE SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

* CO TO ISSUE 120,896 NEW SHARES AND 120,896 NEW WARRANTS RELATED TO SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)