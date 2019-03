March 5 (Reuters) - PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* SAID ON MONDAY ES – PARKEN APS HAD BOUGHT 650,000 SHARES IN COMPANY

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION ES – PARKEN APS’ HOLDING IN COMPANY IS 2.9 MLN SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 29.82 PCT OF IT’S TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL

