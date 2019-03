March 5 (Reuters) - FOOD LION:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY IT IS TO REMODEL 92 STORES IN GREATER MYRTLE BEACH, FLORENCE, COLUMBIA AND CHARLESTON, S.C., MARKETS

* $158 MILLION CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BENEFIT CUSTOMERS IN LOCAL TOWNS AND CITIES

* IS ALSO EXPECTING TO HIRE NEARLY 2,000 NEW ASSOCIATES AT THESE STORES

* FOOD LION IS A COMPANY OF AHOLD DELHAIZE USA, U.S. DIVISION OF ROYAL AHOLD DELHAIZE GROUP Source text for Eikon:

