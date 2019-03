BRIEF-Infoscan Signs Sales And Distribution Deal With GBF International

March 5 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY FOLLOWING LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED WITH BAYARD MEDICAL, IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH FRANCE-BASED GBF INTERNATIONAL SAS ON SALES AND DISTRIBUTION OF MED RECORDER DEVICE

* THE AGREEMENT COVERS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF MED RECORDER IN FRENCH-SPEAKING EUROPEAN COUNTRIES (FRANCE, BELGIUM, LUXEMBOURG AND SWITZERLAND) AS WELL NORTH AFRICAN COUNTRIES (MOROCCO, TUNISIA, ALGERIA)

* PRICE OF DEVICE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 1,450/PIECE

* COMPANY ALSO LICENSES GBF INTERNATIONAL SAS FOR THE USE OF SOFTWARE FOR ANALYSIS OF SLEEP APNEA DIAGNOSTICS USING MED RECORDER

