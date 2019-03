March 5 (Reuters) - Wojas SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ON FEB. 21 IT SIGNED INVESTEMNT AGREEMENT WITH SHOE PRODUCER BARTEK SA AND ITS SOLE SHAREHOLDER

* UNDER AGREEMENT COMPANY MAY ACQUIRE UP TO 56% OF BARTEK SA STAKE

* COMAPNY HAS ALSO AGREED TO GRANT LOAN TO BARTEK SA

* THE PURPOSE OF THE AGREEMENT IS TO REACH BETTER SYNERGY EFFECTS THROUGH COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE, PRODUCT OFFER EXPANSION AND LOWERING RENTAL COSTS

