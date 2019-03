NAIROBI, March 6 (Reuters) - A strike grounded flights at Kenya’s main international airport in Nairobi early on Wednesday, domestic media said, and the country’s main carrier, Kenya Airways, said flights were disrupted.

“Customers on flights after 11 a.m. are advised not to come to the airport until further communication is shared,” Kenya Airways said in a statement via social network Twitter. (Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)