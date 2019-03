March 6(Reuters) - BOSSARD HOLDING AG:

* FY SALES OF CHF 871.1 MILLION (+10.8 PERCENT)

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND INCREASE FROM CHF 4.20 TO CHF 4.50 PER REGISTERED A SHARE

