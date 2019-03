BRIEF-DBV Technologies FY Net Loss Widens To 166.1 Million Euros

March 6(Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES EUR 32.2 MLN VS EUR 15.8 MLN YR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31 2018 EUR 122.8 MLN VS EUR 137.9 MLN AS OF DEC 31 2017

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 14.5 MLN VS EUR 11.9 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 166.1 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 147.7 MLN YR AGO

* “WE BELIEVE OUR CASH ON HAND TODAY WILL BRING US INTO Q4 2019, PROVIDING US WITH SUFFICIENT CASH TO MEET OUR KEY OBJECTIVES THIS YEAR, INCLUDING RESUBMITTING OUR BLA FOR VIASKIN PEANUT” - CEO

