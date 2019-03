BRIEF-Dormakaba Holding H1 Net Profit Up At CHF 126.7 Mln

March 6 (Reuters) - DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES AT CHF 1,396.5 MILLION VERSUS CHF 1,400.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA UP 5.7% AT CHF 223.0 MILLION VERSUS CHF 210.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES UP BY 9.3% TO CHF 170.1 MILLION VERSUS CHF 155.6 YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT UP BY 11.5% AT CHF 126.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 113.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2018/19 CO EXPECTS EBITDA MARGIN IN THE RANGE OF 16.0 – 16.5%

* EXPECTS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RATE AROUND PREVIOUS YEAR FOR FY 2018/19

