* SAID ON TUESDAY FY REVENUES AT CHF 4.22 MILLION, UP 0.9 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY EBIT AT CHF 1.22 MILLION, UP 16.7 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY PROFIT AT CHF 1.12 MILLION, UP 25.2 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF CHF 0.35 PER SHARE

