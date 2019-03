BRIEF-Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB Announces First Distribution Agreement

March 6 (Reuters) - INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB :

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FIRST DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* SIGNED FIRST DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR IBP-9414 WITH MEGAPHARM LTD. FOR THE ISRAELI MARKET AND THE PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY’S TERRITORIES

* AGREEMENT GIVES MEGAPHARM EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO MARKET AND SELL THE PRODUCT

* MEGAPHARM TO HANDLE REGISTRATION, PRICE NEGOTIATIONS, MANAGE MARKETING AND ALL PRACTICALITIES

* CO TO ESTABLISH A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN ORDER TO OBTAIN A LARGER SHARE OF FUTURE SALES REVENUE

* CO’S SHARE TO ACCOUNT FOR 70 PCT OF REVENUES

