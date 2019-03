March 6 (Reuters) - SOKTAS TEKSTIL:

* SAID ON TUESDAY HAS DECIDED TO DIVEST 100 PERCENT SHARES OF INDIA-BASED UNIT SOKTAS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED TO GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED AT INR 1.13 BILLION (125.6 MILLION LIRA)

* EXPECTS ITS CONSOLIDATED CORPORATE AND FINANCIAL DEBT TO DECREASE BY AROUND 115.0 MILLION LIRA AFTER DIVESTITURE

