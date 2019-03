BRIEF-Braster Completes Review of Strategic Options, Finds Investor

March 6 (Reuters) - Braster SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ON DEC 14, 2018 IT STARTED TALKS WITH EUROPEAN HIGH GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SECURITIZATION FUND (INVESTOR) ON INVESTING 44 MILLION ZLOTYS IN COMPANY IN RETURN

* THE TRANSACTION PRESUPPOSES ISSUE OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES AND SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES

* THE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR WILL ALLOW THE COMPANY TO IMPLEMENT ITS STRATEGIC GOALS SUCH AS DEVELOPMENT OF BRASTER DEVICE, EXPANSION INTO FURTHER FOREIGN MARKETS AND REPAYMENT OF A SERIES BONDS

* ACQUIRING AN INVESTOR COMPLETES THE PROCESS OF REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS

