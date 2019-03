March 7 (Reuters) - BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY SEES CONSOLIDATED NEW STORE OPENINGS WILL BE AT 820 IN 2019

* SEES SALES GROWTH WILL BE AT AROUND 25 PERCENT IN 2019

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE 1.10 BILLION LIRA IN 2019

