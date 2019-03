BRIEF-Siegfried Holding Says FY EBITDA Up 14.5 Pct At CHF 127.4 Mln

March 7 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding AG:

* REPORTS SALES OF 794.3 MILLION SWISS FRANCS FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO GROWTH OF 5.8 PERCENT

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO 127.4 MILLION SWISS FRANCS, AN INCREASE OF 14.5 PERCENT

* FY NET INCOME OF 57.5 MILLION SWISS FRANCS IS SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE THAT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (40.8 MILLION SWISS FRANCS), REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 40.9 PERCENT

* TO PROPOSE A HIGHER DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES OF 2.60 SWISS FRANCS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 2.40 SWISS FRANCS)

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTS TO GROW SALES AT LEAST IN THE MID SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE AND TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE THE OPERATING EARNINGS MARGIN (EBITDA)

* FOR THE CURRENT YEAR, IN ORDER TO MEET THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE INTENDED GROWTH, SIEGFRIED IS PLANNING TO MAKE ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS IN ITS TECHNOLOGICAL CAPABILITY, OPTIMIZATION OF BUSINESS PROCESSES AND ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY

