BRIEF-AmRest Holdings Says Deal To Buy Telepizza Poland Terminated

March 8 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TELE PIZZA, S.A.U. WAS AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATED DUE TO FAILURE TO MEET THE CONDITIONS PRECEDENT, I.E. TO OBTAIN THE CONSENT FOR THE CONCENTRATION FROM THE OFFICE OF COMPETITION AND CUSTOMER PROTECTION

* PURSUANT TO THE AGREEMENT AMREST SP. Z O.O. (AMREST POLAND) WAS TO BUY 100% SHARES OF TELEPIZZA POLAND SP. Z O.O. (TELEPIZZA POLAND) FROM TELE PIZZA, S.A.U. AT ABOUT 8 MILLION EUROS

* TELEPIZZA SAID IT HAD BEEN NOTIFIED BY AMREST ABOUT ITS DECISION NOT TO EXTEND THE DEADLINE FOR COMPLIANCE WITH THE CONDITION RELATED TO THE APPROVAL OF THE OPERATION BY THE COMPETITION AUTHORITIES IN POLAND

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)