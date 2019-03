BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding FY EBIT Down At CHF 11.1 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Starrag Group:

* FY ORDER INTAKE UP 32% TO CHF 461 MILLION

* FY SALES DOWN 4% TO CHF 389 MILLION (CURRENCY ADJUSTED DOWN 6%)

* FY OPERATING RESULT EBIT OF CHF 11.1 MILLION DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 1.00 CHF PER SHARE

* DANIEL FRUTIG, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE NEXT AGM

* MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER AND VICE-CHAIRMAN WALTER FUST WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN

* ANTICIPATES A NORMALISATION OF ORDER INTAKE IN 2019

* EXPECTS THE NORMALIZED ORDER INTAKE FOR 2019 TO BE LOWER (IN LOCAL CURRENCY) THAN IN 2018

* FOR 2019, SALES (IN LOCAL CURRENCY) SHOULD,CONVERSELY, EXCEED THE FIGURE FOR THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EBIT MARGIN AND RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) FOR 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR

(Gdynia Newsroom)