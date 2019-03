March 8 (Reuters) - World Confectionery Group Sarl:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD BEEN NOTIFIED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS AUTHORIZATION OF THE BID LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR ALL THE SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF NATRA

* AS A RESULT, THE CONDITION OF THE OFFER CONSISTING OF THE BIDDER OBTAINING THE ANTI-TRUST AUTHORISATIONS FROM THE CORRESPONDING COMPETITION AUTHORITIES HAS BEEN FULFILLED

