BRIEF-SFS Group: FY Oper Profit Up At CHF 243.1 Mln, Increased Dividend

* ACHIEVED SOLID SALES GROWTH OF 6.5% IN THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, LIFTING ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES TO CHF 1,739 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 4.2% TO CHF 243.1 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ROSE BY 21.9% TO CHF 193.9 MILLION

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT SHALL BE INCREASED BY 5.3%

* TO PROPOSE AN INCREASE IN THE PAYOUT TO CHF 2.00 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1.90) AT THE PENDING AGM

* NEGOTATIONS ON A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH TRIANGLE FASTENERS: SFS EXPECTS FINAL RESULTS IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTS THE ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN FOR FINANCIAL 2019 TO BE IN A RANGE FROM 13% ─ 15%

* EXPENDITURES IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMMISSIONING OF THE NEW MANUFACTURING PLATFORM IN NANTONG (CHINA) WILL RESULT IN ONE-OFF COSTS IN THE LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLIONS IN 2019

* ACCOUNTING GAINS ON THE DISPOSAL OF REAL ESTATE ARE LIKELY TO BE RECOGNIZED

* NET EFFECT OF THESE ONE-OFF EFFECTS ON REPORTED EBIT FOR 2019 IS LIKELY TO RANGE FROM THE HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT

