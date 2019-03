March 8 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* FY NET SALES UP 1% TO CHF 698 MLN ON FURTHER MARKET SHARE GAINS; ORDER INTAKE 12% LOWER TO CHF 648 MILLION

* FY EBITDA REACHES CHF 215 MILLION; EBITDA MARGIN AT 30.8% ON SUCCESSFUL COST MEASURES

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF CHF 4.00 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2019: CAPEX OF CHF 30-35 MILLION; FREE CASH FLOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE 2018 LEVEL

* GUIDANCE FOR Q1 2019: VAT EXPECTS NET SALES OF CHF 120-130 MILLION

Source text - bit.ly/2EV5oAh

