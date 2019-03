BRIEF-Damiani: Takeover Bid Becomes Effective As Leading Jewels Has Surpassed 95-Pct Threshold

March 8 (Reuters) - Casa Damiani SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY THAT 5.2 MLN SHARES WERE TENDERED AS OF MARCH 7 IN TAKEOVER BID LAUNCHED BY LEADING JEWELS

* SHARES TENDERED CORRESPOND TO ABOUT 6.3 PCT OF DAMIANI’S SHARE CAPITAL AND TO ABOUT 55.9 PCT OF SHARES PART OF TAKEOVER BID

* LEADING JEWELS WILL OWN AT LEAST 95.1 PCT ONCE THE TAKEOVER BID IS OVER

* TAKEOVER BID BECOMES EFFECTIVE AS CONDITION ACCORDING TO WHICH THE 95-PCT THRESHOLD HAS TO BE SURPASSED HAS BEEN MET

