* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS BEEN GRANTED PATENT FOR PHOSPHODIESTERASE 10A INHIBITORS (PDE10A) BY CHINA NATIONAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ADMINISTRATION (CNIPA)

* DEVELOPMENT OF THE INHIBITOR IN PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM PSYCHOTIC DISORDERS, INCLUDING SCHIZOPHRENIA, IS IMPLEMENTED UNDER NOTESZHD PROJECT IN THE STRATEGMED PROGRAM

* THE PROJECT IS IN PHASE I OF CLINICAL TRIALS

