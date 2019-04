April 15 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY FURTHER ANALYSIS SHOWS SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN PBC CHOLESTATIC MARKERS AND REDUCTION ON IMMUNO/INFLAMMATION MARKERS

* SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN BILE ACID PRECURSORS AND IMPROVEMENT IN METABOLIC MARKERS

* NEW DATA ALSO SUGGEST IMPROVEMENT IN PRURITUS

* NEW DATASET FURTHER SUPPORTS ELAFIBRANOR’S POTENTIAL FOR IMPROVED EFFICACY AND TOLERABILITY COMPARED TO EXISTING PBC THERAPIES

