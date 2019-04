BRIEF-PZ Cormay FY Net Loss Widens To 25.0 Mln Zlotys

April 15 (Reuters) - PZ CORMAY SA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY NET LOSS OF 25.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 69.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 77.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* CEO SAYS FY CONSOLIDATED AND INDIVIDUAL RESULT WAS INFLUENCED BY DEVELOPMENT PROCESSES RELATED TO LAUNCHING HERMES SENIOR, HERMES JUNIOR AND BLUEBOX ANALYZERS THAT RESULTED IN THE IMPAIRMENT OF 19.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

