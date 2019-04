April 15 (Reuters) - MIRACULUM SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY MAREK KAMOLA, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, PURCHASED UNDER PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION 700,000 T4 ISSUE SHARES AT 1.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* TOTAL PRICE OF THE STAKE ACQUIRED BY MAREK KAMOLA AMOUNTS TO 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

