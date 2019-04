April 16 (Reuters) - Bioera SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE EUR 41.4 MLN VS EUR 47.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.6 MLN VS LOSS EUR 5.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* HAS SHIFTED STRATEGY IN 2018 TOWARDS LARGE-SCALE RETAIL CHANNEL FROM HERBAL REMEDIES AND SPECIALIST CHANNELS

* SHIFT TOWARDS STRATEGY TOWARDS LARGE-SCALE RETAIL CHANNEL HAS STARTED PRODUCING INCREASE IN TURNOVER BUT NOT ENOUGH YET TO COMPENSATE FOR LOSSES IN SPECIALIST CHANNEL

