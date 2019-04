April 17 (Reuters) - Simris Alg :

* SAID ON TUESDAY DECIDED ON NEW ISSUE OF SEK 215,000 TO L’OFFICIEL FUND

* NEW ISSUE CONCERNS 26,676 B-SHARES AND HAS SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF ABOUT SEK 8.08 PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)