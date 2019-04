April 17 (Reuters) - Villars Holding SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE CHF 95.5 MLN VS CHF 93.2 MLN YR AGO

* 2018 NET RESULT CHF 1.4 MLN VS CHF 26.1 MLN YR AGO

* PROPOSES TO MAINTAIN AN ORDINARY GROSS DIVIDEND OF CHF 8.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE

* FOR 2019 EXPECTS SIMILAR TURNOVER TO THAT OF 2018

