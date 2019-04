BRIEF-Pharmanutra Top Three Shareholders Increase Their Stakes

April 17 (Reuters) - Pharmanutra SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ANDREA LACORTE, ROBERTO LACORTE AND BEDA HAVE FINALIZED ACQUISITION OF 4.54 PCT STAKE IN CO PREVIOUSLY OWNED BY GIANNI LAZZARINI

* SHARES SOLD REMAIN SUBJECT TO LOCKUP

* GIANNI LAZZARINI AND VERTIGO PARTNERS HAVE ALSO PLACED 3.51 PCT STAKE IN CO THROUGH REVERSE BOOK BUILDING

* AFTER TRANSACTIONS, VERTIGO PARTNERS DOES NOT HOLD ANY SHARES OF PHARMANUTRA WHILE GIANNI LAZZARINI MAINTAINS MINITORY STAKE

* THROUGH TRANSACTIONS, TOP SHAREHOLDERS ANDREA LACORTE, ROBERTO LACORTE AND BEDA INCREASE THEIR STAKES TO 32.2 PCT, 24.0 PCT AND 11.3 PCT, RESPECTIVELY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)