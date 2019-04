April 17 (Reuters) - UCAR SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY 2018 RESULTS

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES EUR 44.3 MLN VS EUR 35.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 1.8 MLN VS EUR 1.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 1 MLN VS EUR 0.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* DEVELOPMENTS IN 2017 AND 2018 WILL CONTINUE AND ACCELERATE IN 2019

* DIVIDEND PROPOSED AT EUR 0.20 PER SHARE

