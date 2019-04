April 17(Reuters) - EOS IMAGING SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FULL YEAR 2018 RESULTS AND FIRST QUARTER 2019 REVENUE

* FY TOTAL NET CASH POSITION OF EUR 19.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018, FOLLOWING CONVERTIBLE NOTES ISSUANCE AND FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL AG EQUITY FINANCING

* FY NET LOSS EUR 13.0 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 7.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.2 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 5.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 2.6 MLN VS EUR 9.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE eur 6.3 MILLION

