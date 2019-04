BRIEF-Artifex Mundi Ends Review Of Strategic Options And Adopts New Strategy

April 17 (Reuters) - ARTIFEX MUNDI SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY ENDED THE REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS

* THE COMPANY HAS ADOPTED NEW STRATEGY FOR 2019-2022

* IN ORDER TO IMPLEMENT THE NEW STRATEGY THE COMPANY PLANS TO REORGANIZE THE ITS STRUCTURE AND MODIFY THE MODEL AND SCALE OF ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITY

* UNDER THE REORGANIZATION PROCESS, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THERE ARE TO BE CREATED FOUR INDEPENDENT DEVELOPMENT TEAMS WHICH WILL SPECIALIZE IN PARTICULAR GENRES OF GAMES, PREMIUM AND FREE-TO-PLAY GAME MODELS

