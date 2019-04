April 18 (Reuters) - CERBIUM HOLDING SA:

* SAYS COMMERCIAL COURT AGREED TO OPEN LIQUIDATION PHASE OF CERBIUM, AS REQUESTED BY THE COMPANY

* SAYS PRESENTED REQUEST FOR COLLECTIVE EXTINCTION OF ALL EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS WITH WORKERS, FOLLOWING AGREEMENT WITH WORKERS LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES

