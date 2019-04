BRIEF-Netweek: Prelim. 2018 Results To Be Affected By Non-Recurring Costs

April 18 (Reuters) - Netweek SpA:

* POSTPONES APPROVAL OF 2018 RESULTS AND NEW INDUSTRIAL PLAN

* SAYS PRELIM. 2018 RESULTS TO BE AFFECTED BY NON-RECURRING COSTS

* NON-RECURRING COSTS RELATED TO CLOSURE OF ARRANGEMENT PROCEDURE AND RESTRUCTURING OF UNIT SGP SRL

* NON-RECURRING COSTS RELATED ALSO TO ASSESSMENT OF VALIDITY OF EUR 1.7 MLN CLAIMS DERIVING FROM ASSESSMENT NOTICE SERVED BY INPGI ON MARCH 6 TO SOME PUBLISHING COMPANIES OF GROUP

* BOARD SAYS THAT IF CLAIMS ARE BE CONFIRMED, CO’S NET ASSETS COULD BE REDUCED BELOW LIMITS REQUIRED BY LAW

* BOARD ALSO EXAMINED NEW BUSINESS PLAN THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE FINALISED AND APPROVED BY END OF MAY

* BOARD HAS GIVEN MANDATE TO CEO TO FINALISE SERIES OF FINANCIAL AND RECAPITALISATION TRANSACTIONS, INCLUDING C. EUR 2.5 MLN CAPITAL INCREASE AND C. EUR 2.5 MLN CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUE

* BOARD TO MEET ON MAY 29 TO EXAMINE AND APPROVE 2018 DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

