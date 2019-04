April 18 (Reuters) - Wittchen SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS SET COOPERATION TERMS WITH LIDL IN THE SCOPE OF DELIVERY OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTS IN 2019

* TOTAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF SERVICES UNDER AGREEMENT IS 15.8 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

