April 18

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH LONDON-BASED PU GROUP LTD REGARDING PURCHASE OF STAKE IN PU GROUP

* THE COMPANY WANTS TO BUY FROM 3% TO 10% STAKE IN PU GROUP

* THE TWO COMPANIES ESTIMATED THE INITIAL VALUE OF PU GROUP AT 10 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE LETTER OF INTENT EXPIRES ON MAY 1

