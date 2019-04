BRIEF-Italy's GHC Signs Agreement With Lazio Region To Update Accreditation For Villa Von Siebenthal

April 18 (Reuters) - Garofalo Health Care SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT VILLA VON SIEBENTHAL IT HAD SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH ITALIAN REGION OF LAZIO AND ONE OF ROME’S LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES

* AGREEMENT UPDATES DEAL SIGNED ON MAY 26, 2017, CONCERNING FULL ACCREDITATION OF THE UNIT’S FACILITY FOR FOR CARE OF ADOLESCENTS SUFFERING FROM SEVERE PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS

* AGREEMENT UPDATE TO INCREASE ADJ OPERATING EBITDA BY ABOUT 2 PCT

* AGREEMENT UPDATE TO ALSO BENEFIT 2019 RESULTS

Source text - bit.ly/2Gtt5jQ

